RM200,000 beer seized, two nabbed

KOTA KINABALU: The General Operation Force (GOF) seized about 800 cartons of undeclared beer worth more than RM200,000 in Inanam here on Friday.

Sabah GOF Brigade Commander Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohd Abduh Ismail said the seizure was made under Ops Kontraban when GOF personnel spotted a suspicious lorry along Jalan Inanam around 9.30 am on August 13.

“Acting on a tip-off, we spotted the lorry along Jalan Kitobu/Kolopis Inanam.

“Inspection conducted by my men found 800 cartons of undeclared beer worth RM222,552.

“Two men, the lorry driver and his co-driver were subsequently detained for investigation,” he said yesterday.

Mohd Abduh added the suspects, aged 36 and 23, were handed to the police for further action and the case will be investigated under Section 135(1)(D) of the Customs Act 1967.