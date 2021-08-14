RM300,000 prizes up for grabs in Jom Rice Bersama campaign

KOTA KINABALU: Sazarice Group celebrated its 24 years with Sabahans by launching the Jom Rice Bersama campaign.

The campaign runs from August 14 to November 30, with over RM300,000 worth of prizes to be won.

It features a Buy-and-Win contest that will offer various prizes such as a brand-new Nissan Serena and 52 other monthly lucky draw prizes.

“Through activities at the Sazarice Facebook page, consumers also stand a chance to win one-year supplies of Golden Peonies premium fragrant rice and limited-edition Chef Momom plushies,” said Jordan Ng, the Chief Executive Officer of Sazarice Group.

“Sazarice also announced Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to give out 500 care boxes (Kotak Momom Prihatin) to the needy through crowdsourcing efforts, inviting Sabahans to submit details of people in need of help,” he added.

Sazarice Group launched the Jom Rice Bersama campaign via a livestream session on Saturday.

The launch also unveiled Sazarice’s new commercial for Jom Rice Bersama, showcasing how rice is the magical ingredient of our diet, connecting people wherever they are located.

“Rice has always been an integral part of a typical Malaysian diet. Hence Jom Rice Bersama reflects how food bonds families and people together in Malaysian society serving as a medium of cultural interaction,” said Jordan.

“This consumer campaign with RM300,000 worth of prizes to be won, features four main activities running from 14th August through 30th November,” he added.

Consumers need only purchase any Sazarice product to be eligible to submit one contest entry but purchases of the premium Fragrant and Basmathi rice series will entitle consumers up to seven entries per product.

To take part, consumers need only log on to http://www.sazarice4u.com to fill up their details, upload the receipt, answer a simple question, and submit to be in the running for the contest prizes.

Jom Rice Bersama also offers Sabahans two additional ways to win one-year supply of Sazarice’s most premium fragrant rice, Golden Peonies.

One method is through #KongsikanKenanganmu, whereby individuals can share their memorable moments on Sazarice’s Facebook post. There will be 3x monthly winners between September and November 2021 (nine winners in total), where each month will feature a different topic for Sabahans to write and share about.

In #JomRiceBersamaLive, Sazarice will be hosting four livestream games during the campaign, where Sabahans are welcomed to participate in games hosted live on Sazarice FB page, answer the questions during the session and stand to win one-year supply of Sazarice’s premium Golden Peonies fragrant rice.

Jordan stated that in its Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

Sazarice has prepared 500 gift boxes of food and essential items themed Kotak Momom Prihatin to be distributed to the needy and families whose livelihood is severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Caring individuals who know of underprivileged people deserving such welfare aid can submit details of their recommended recipients via WhatsApp to 010-807 1110 during the period August 19 to 23, for Sazarice to verify and arrange for delivery.

Sazarice is also using the Jom Rice Bersama platform to highlight and promote community welfare outreach as part of its corporate plans moving forward.

Apart from sustaining the quality of products, Sazarice aspires to continuously enhance its consumer service and cherish the bond forged with loyal consumers who have helped the Sabah home-grown company reach its 24th year milestone.