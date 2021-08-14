SDMC: Shopping mall in Kuching listed in HIDE

KUCHING (Aug 14): Vivacity Megamall here has been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) again, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This makes it the 285th premises in Sarawak lister in HIDE to date.

HIDE premises and locations had potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions were not taken, National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in May.

He said premises listed under HIDE are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general, do not need to close except when directed by the authorities.

If no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing, he added.

Meanwhile, SDMC said seven compounds have been issued by the police for standard operating procedures (SOP) violations in the state since yesterday.

Four were issued for not practicing social distancing, two for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering manually when entering a premises, and one for not wearing face mask.

All in all, the police have issued a total of 9,907 compounds statewide since the first Movement Control Order (MCO) in March last year.

The police have also made six arrests, involving three locals and three foreigners today.

In the first case the police arrested an Indonesian man, a local man and two local women for not having valid inter-district travel permits.

In the second case, two Indonesian men were arrested after escaping the Sri Aman quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC).

Local authorities under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing meanwhile issued three compounds since yesterday with one each by the Bau District Council, Kota Samarahan Municipal Concil and Bintulu Development Authority (BDA).

Out of the total compounds issued, two were issued for failing to update the log book and one for not registering in MySejahtera or the logbook

The local authorities have issued 1,412 compounds for SOP violations to date.