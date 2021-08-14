Sources: Muhyiddin to meet ministers, deputies, all party chiefs supporting PN today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 18): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called for a meeting of his Cabinet in Putrajaya this afternoon, sources close to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government said.

The sources said Muhyiddin is also including deputy ministers and other politicians who support his government.

“This is true, the meeting will be this afternoon,” one source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Malay Mail.

The meeting is supposedly taking place at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya today.

However, the sources did not disclose the time and agenda.

Another person with information about the meeting said to expect a major announcement later.

“I heard it will be a big announcement, I don’t know what it is,” said the source.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin offered a raft of reforms to the Opposition ahead of a confidence vote he promised to table in Parliament next month.

Muhyiddin’s majority has been questioned after 15 Umno MPs withdrew their support, following their party’s official decision to break ties.

Some Pakatan Harapan MPs suggested the Opposition consider Muhyiddin’s proposals, but the majority have snubbed the offer. – MalayMail