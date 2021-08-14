Stop political pressure, work together in fight against Covid-19 – analyst

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 14): All political parties need to be open and build an understanding to ensure that efforts to take the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic can be implemented well, said a political and media social analyst.

Assoc Prof Dr Sara Chinnasamy said therefore, the current political pressure should be stopped so that efforts to restore the country’s economy can continue before the 15th General Election is held.

“It has been clearly stated that the election will be held no later than July 2022, so we must be patient and reduce the political pressure and focus on efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The opposition bloc must respond to the call to work with the Perikatan National government so that we can get out of the Covid-19 pandemic and for the reopening of economic sectors,” she said in a statement today.

Sara Chinnasamy said political parties should not pressure the government including urging for the election to be held soon because they will have to bear the challenges of a surge of infection and a serious outbreak.

According to her, Malaysia should learn from countries such as India, the United States and Poland which had to deal with an increase in Covid-19 infection after holding elections during the pandemic.

“The cross-party understanding framework requires the support, efforts and focus of all parties to restore the country’s economy.

“Put aside political agendas for a while and use this opportunity to do checks and balances in various aspects, including in efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic or restore the country’s economy,” she said. – Bernama