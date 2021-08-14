Teenager feared drowned in Tuaran river

TUARAN: A teenager has been reported missing and feared drowned while swimming in a river at Kampung Sekudung Serusup here on Friday.

Mohamad Amar Qayyum Rasmi, 15, from Kampung Bolong Lama, was last seen swimming with friends in the river around 3.30pm on August 13.

Tuaran Fire and Rescue station chief Abdul Qawie Abdul Gapar said a distress call was received at 4.20pm and a team was deployed to the location.

A search and rescue operation for the missing teenager was called off at 6.30 pm, due to the dark, and resumed at 7am on Saturday.

At press time, the teenager has still not been found.