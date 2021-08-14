Umno No. 2 urges govt to ‘take the right constitutional move’ after PM Muhyiddin’s proposals

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 14): Every executive decision made by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government at present poses financial risks to the country and could be challenged in court, according to Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The Negri Sembilan state lawmaker urged the government not to prolong the political turmoil but to make the “right constitutional move”, in response to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s offer of bipartisan cooperation yesterday.

“To prevent the country from being mired in political turmoil and constitutional crisis, it is appropriate for the Executive to step forward and take the right constitutional move,” Mohamad, who is Rantau assemblyman, said in a series of tweets late last night.

The politician, whose party officially withdrew support for the ruling PN last month, insisted that the PM has lost his majority, even though a vote of confidence has yet to take place in Parliament.

Muhyiddin had last week promised that he would table a confidence vote next month, when the Dewan Rakyat convenes. Currently, the vote is scheduled for September 7.

However, Mohamad said that with Muhyiddin’s legitimacy to govern under dispute, the prime minister should take measures in accordance with the Federal Constitution.

“There is nothing more crucial to a prime minister than to fulfill his responsibilities in accordance with the limits and mandate provided by the Constitution.

“The prime minister at this moment seems to be solitary in defending a position that can no longer be defended. He should know that the Constitution ‘is non-negotiable’,” Mohamad said.

According to the Umno man, the palace has taken certain actions to uphold the Constitution. Mohamad said such moves were unprecedented and only added to the political murkiness.

Mohamad criticised Muhyiddin’s proposals yesterday as a ploy to gain more time to solidify his support ahead of the confidence vote in Parliament.

In a special televised address yesterday, Muhyiddin reached out to the Opposition and former Umno allies to set aside their political differences and work for the country’s stability and recovery amid the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that after the confidence vote is done, there will be a more stable and inclusive government that recognises bipartisan input in managing the pandemic.

In his speech, the Pagoh MP also insisted that not a single MP can prove they had the majority support to be able to present themselves to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to appoint them as the new prime minister. He also urged all MPs to discuss his proposals next week. — Malay Mail