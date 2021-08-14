Varane signs four-year deal at Manchester United

MANCHESTER (Aug 14): Raphael Varane was paraded as a new Manchester United player ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener against Leeds after signing a four-year contract with the Red Devils today.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the signing of Raphael Varane, keeping him at the club until June 2025,” United said in a statement.

United announced a deal had been struck to sign the France international from Real Madrid on July 27, but the completion of the 28-year-old’s signing was delayed by the need for a visa, coronavirus isolation and a medical.

The delay meant Varane was not registered in time to make his debut against Leeds.

He was given a huge ovation by the 76,000 crowd inside Old Trafford as he entered the field minutes before kick-off.

“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down,” said Varane.

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies.”

A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Varane won four Champions League and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid during 10 years in the Spanish capital. – AFP