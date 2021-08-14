Workers’ quarters in Bintulu put under EMCO – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 14): A workers’ quarters in Bintulu has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

The workers’ quarters at Yuk Juan Transportation Sdn Bhd has been placed under EMCO from Aug 13 to 26, SDMC revealed, adding that a workers’ quarters in Subis will have its EMCO extended.

The committee said Mega Jutamas Sdn Bhd workers’ quarters at Lot 6, Blok 32, Sungai Kabulu, Ulu Suai, Niah will have its EMCO extended from Aug 15 to 21.

It was earlier placed under EMCO from July 31 to Aug 14.

Meanwhile, the committee announced the end of EMCO for five localities.

They were Rh Peter Gimang, Kampung Rapak Penyau, Pantu in Sri Aman; Shoplot 21, 22 & 23, Kemena Industrial Estate, Jalan Bintulu-Tatau in Bintulu; Leader Garage Rental House in Bintulu; a rented room above the empty shop next to Velton Inn in Bintulu; and the workers’ quarters at Ladang Pelitanah 1 & 2 in Dalat.