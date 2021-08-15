All non-essential activities in manufacturing, construction, mining and quarying sectors allowed to operate from Aug 16 – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): All non-essential activities in the manufacturing, construction, mining and quarrying sectors are allowed to resume operations in Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 National Recovery Plan (NRP) states starting Aug 16, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

However, he said, the operational capacity depended on the completed vaccination rate of employees.

He said full operational capacity is allowed if the employees’ completed vaccination rate is between 80 per cent and 100 per cent, 80 per cent operating capacity if vaccination rate is between 60 per cent to 79 per cent and 60 per cent operating capacity if the vaccination rate is between 40 per cent to 59 per cent.

Muhyiddin said the government is aware that the decision would provoke various reactions from the public who are concerned about the risk of contagion but every ruling was made with caution.

“After more than a year of the country in a pandemic situation, many employers began to reduce the workforce, causing many to lose their jobs.

“In this difficult situation, the government can’t allow this situation to drag on,” he said in a statement today.

The Prime Minister also expressed his hope that the facilities announced could revitalise their businesses.

He reminded all employers to comply with and fulfil the conditions that have been set before resuming operations to ensure the safety of employees and the workplace.

At the same time, he said employers are urged to take full advantage of the government-provided wage subsidy initiatives to ensure that every employee receives their wage payment.

To employees, Muhyiddin said an immediate report should be made to the Ministry of Health (MoH) at [email protected] or the Ministry of Home Affairs at [email protected]@gov.my or the Ministry of Human Resources through the Working For Workers (WFW) application if the employer does not comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) specified.

“The power is in your hands as an employee because an employer who does not comply with SOPs and violates the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) can be compounded and brought to court.

“Under this act as well, MoH has full authority to give notice of order to close the premises,” he said.

He said from July 26 to Aug 10, more than 900 premises have been ordered to close due to their failure to comply with SOPs.

He added that this also proved that the government is very strict against any party who violated the rules. – Bernama