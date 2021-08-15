Belaga district changes to Covid-19 yellow zone

KUCHING (Aug 15): Belaga district today changed from a Covid-19 green zone to a yellow zone after three locally transmitted cases were reported there, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

With this change, there are now 10 yellow zones in Sarawak, the others being Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Sarikei, Pakan, Sebauh, Julau, Lawas, Tanjung Manis, Song and Pusa.

There are currently 20 red zones in the state, namely Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Kabong, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

“There are four orange zones in the state, which are Meradong, Beluru, Kapit and Kanowit.

“Five districts remain as green zones and they are Daro, Bukit Mabong, Matu, Marudi and Limbang,” said SDMC in its Covid-19 daily update.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

Meanwhile, the committee said the police have issued 11 compounds in Kuching today for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Six of the compounds issued were for failing to observe social distancing in public areas, failing to scan MySejahtera QR code or registering manually before entering a premises (4) and exiting Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas without permission (1).

To date, the police have issued 9,918 compounds and no arrests were made today.