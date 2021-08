Bersatu’s top brass arrive at Publika for high-level meeting with PM Muhyiddin (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): Several senior Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders were seen arriving at the Publika shopping gallery here this morning amid talks of shifting alliances and the scramble to remain in power by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s administration.

Tweets by national news agency Bernama TV showed party members entering the mall here, where the Perikatan Nasional headquarters are located, from just before 9am.

Among them were Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and his former PKR colleague in Housing and Local Government minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin who were seen arriving at around 8.50am.

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah dan Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin tiba di Publika pukul 8.50 pagi bagi menghadiri mesyuarat khas. pic.twitter.com/fROzpeWT7A — BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) August 15, 2021

Muhyiddin’s special advisor and Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu arrived several minutes later, and the party’s president is said to have arrived at 9.15am.

Timbalan Presiden Bersatu merangkap Penasihat Khas Perdana Menteri, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu tiba di Publika jam 9.05 pagi pic.twitter.com/XK8bBZhB3u — BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) August 15, 2021

The Bernama coverage also reported Ministers in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, Deputy Health Minister Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali, and even former PKR man and now independent MP Datuk Xavier Jayakumar seen arriving for the supposed meeting. – Malay Mail

Ibu pejabat Perikatan Nasional (PN) di Publika menjadi tumpuan media sejak pukul 8.30 pagi Ahad susulan penganjuran mesyuarat khas. pic.twitter.com/LaCee6ximp — BERNAMA TV 🇲🇾 (@BernamaTV) August 15, 2021

MORE TO COME