CM: Sarawak to go all out in making ‘vaccine passports’

MIRI (Aug 15): Sarawak will engage IT experts and strive to improve Internet connectivity towards coordinating the implementation of ‘vaccine passports’ as documents to validate those who have completed both dosage of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg said such vaccination-proof mechanism would be used in supermarkets and eateries in line with the gradual reopening of many economic sectors under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

“We have instructed the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) to assist in coordinating and upgrading the Internet facilities to process these passports at strategic areas across Limbang Division, including Lawas, as well as other divisions with large populations,” he told reporters after holding a briefing on the development of ‘Rumah Rehat Kerajaan’ in Limbang yesterday.

On a related note, Abang Johari said Limbang Division had achieved the herd immunity, as it had surpassed the target of having 80 per cent of its population vaccinated against the virus.

“So far, only 5,000 who are eligible for vaccination have yet to be vaccinated.

“I believe that by the end of this month, we would be able to vaccinate the remaining individuals,” he said.

According to Abang Johari, a total of 73,923 people are eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in Limbang Division.

Yesterday, 91 per cent received their first dose, while 88.3 per cent had been given their second dose.

“I regard the vaccination programme in Limbang as the best throughout Sarawak,” he said.

Nevertheless, the Chief Minister called upon all Limbang folk to continue taking precautions and adhering strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities, even with the division having reverted to its Green Zone (status), and with the majority of its residents having completed their vaccination,” he pointed out.

