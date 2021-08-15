Conflicts should never be allowed to happen again

SANDAKAN: Incidents of conflict such as the Second World War (WW2) should never be allowed to happen again, said British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay on Sunday.

He said in the midst of development and progress experienced today, the events of conflicts that happened in the past should serve as a reminder to avoid such tragedies from happening in the future.

“We still see them (conflicts) happen today because we allowed them to happen.

“What happened in the past (WW2) were terrible times and had been tough for (victims’) families at home,” he said during a virtual commemoration of Sandakan Day hosted by Sabah Tourism Board on Sunday.

On Sandakan Day, Hay said had Malaysia not been hit by the global Covid-19 pandemic, the chance to be in Sandakan to commemorate the event could give a sense of what happened to prisoners of war (POW) under the Japanese occupation in the early 1940s.

He also acknowledged the selfless courage acts of local Sabahans during those times, who were willing to risk their lives to help rescue POWs.

“It is important for locals to also remember these events because what they did was truly remarkable and proved that the human spirit was alive during those difficult times…this moved me,” he said.

Historian from Australia’s Veterans’ Affairs Department Dr Ian Hodges said any commemorative event such as Sandakan Day could provide an opportunity for the people to reflect on what happened and what it meant to the future generations.

“WW2 was a costly affair. It shaped most of the world’s history today,” he said.

In 1942 and 1943, more than 2,400 Australian and British POWs were captured by the Japanese and subjected to gruelling ordeal to build a military airstrip in Sandakan, but was destroyed in January 1945.

It was during this time that the POWs were moved in phases through the highlands to Ranau about 260km on foot, known as the Sandakan Death Marches. Only six Australians survived.

The Japanese surrendered on Aug 15, 1945. – Bernama