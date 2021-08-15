Covid-19: 963 new cases in Sarawak as Malaysia records 20,546 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 15): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases registered slightly below 1,000 today at 963.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said the state’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 87,006.

Selangor continued to record the highest number of cases in the country at 7,307 followed by Sabah (1,665), Kedah (1,596), Johor (1,508), Kuala Lumpur (1,442), Penang (1,111), Perak (1,069) and Kelantan (1,025).

Other states which reported new cases were Pahang (926), Negeri Sembilan (698), Melaka (631), Terengganu (534), Putrajaya (47), Perlis (21) and Labuan with three cases.

Malaysia recorded a total of 20,546 new cases today, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases in the country to 1,404,899 cases.