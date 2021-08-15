Covid-19: Four deaths, 963 new cases in S’wak; Kuching tops list with 510 infections

KUCHING (Aug 15): Sarawak today recorded 963 new Covid-19 cases, of which 53 per cent, or 510 cases, were reported in Kuching district, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the state also reported four death cases, bringing the death toll to 486.

“The high number of cases in Kuching was a result from active detection activities carried out by the Kuching Divisional Health Office among close contacts as well as targeted screenings in Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas and workplaces,” it said.

Apart from Kuching, there were also 24 districts which recorded new cases namely Samarahan (119), Serian (103), Betong (44), Bau (33), Sibu (25), Sri Aman (22), Bintulu (19), Simunjan (18), Mukah (12), Tebedu (12), and Asajaya (10).

Single-digit cases were registered in Kabong (6), Tatau (6), Belaga (4), Meradong (4), Miri (3), Kanowit (3), Lundu (2), Kapit (2), Song (2), and one each in Selangau, Dalat, Sebauh and Telang Usan.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 87,006.

