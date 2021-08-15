Covid-19: Sarawak reports six new clusters, all in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 15): Six new Covid-19 clusters were reported in Sarawak today, all in Kuching, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In a statement today, SDMC said that three of the six clusters are community clusters dubbed the Kampung Tupong Cluster, Jalan Foochow Cluster and Skim Penempatan Stapok 2 Cluster while the remaining three are workplace clusters called the Besi Dua Cluster, Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim Cluster and Jalan Rubber Dua Cluster.

“Kampung Tupong Cluster is a community cluster involving several families from Kampung Tupong, Jalan Astana, Petra Jaya here. A total of 183 people were swabbed and 29 of them, including the index case, tested positive,” said SDMC.

It said that the Jalan Foochow Cluster involved residents of a housing estate at Jalan Foochow 1, Kuching. A total of 105 individuals underwent Covid-19 screening, with 39 testing positive.

“The Skim Penempatan Stapok 2 Cluster involves several families living at the Stapok Housing Scheme, Jalan Stephen Yong in Batu Kawa here. A total of 85 individuals were screened with 22, including the index case, testing positive,” said the committee.

The Besi Dua Cluster involves an iron factory located at the Demak Laut industrial zone at Jalan Demak Laut, Petra Jaya here and a total of 140 individuals were screened with 18 testing positive.

The Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim Cluster involves workers from a transportation company in Pending and a total of 124 people were swabbed with 20, including the index case, testing positive while 18 others are awaiting lab test results.

As for the Jalan Rubber Dua Cluster, which involves hawkers of a coffeeshop, a total of 66 people were screened with seven testing positive and 21 pending lab test results.

All positive patients from the clusters were admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and its Covid-19 low-risk treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC).

Currently, there are 103 active clusters in the state with 13 reporting a total of 82 positive cases today.

Clusters reporting new cases are the Sega Cluster in Bau with nine cases; Tembok Sri Aman 2 Cluster, Sri Aman (20); Kampung Paya Mebi Cluster, Kuching (6); Kampung Quop Cluster, Kuching (19); 511 Sentosa Cluster, Kuching (1); Kampung Seratau Cluster, Kuching (1); Jalan Buan Cluster, Tatau (4); Kampung Pulo Ulu Cluster, Kuching (6); Sessang Cluster, Kabong (4); Bungey 2 Cluster, Betong (6); Lubuk Bukut Cluster, Mukah (1); Taman Indah Landeh Cluster, Kuching (4) and Kampung Sungai Laruh Cluster, Kuching (1).

Meanwhile, SDMC declared an end to two clusters namely the Industry 121 Kuala Baram Cluster in Miri and Sungai Setajam Cluster in Sarikei after no new cases were reported in the past 28 days.