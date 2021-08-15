Curtin Malaysia to hold free public lecture on Covid-19 next Friday

MIRI (Aug 15): The Faculty of Humanities and Health Sciences at Curtin University Malaysia here will host a free public lecture on ‘Covid-19 – Vulnerability, Variants and Vaccines’ this Aug 20.

The session is to be facilitated by Prof Jaya Dantas, the dean (international) in the Faculty of Health Sciences and also a professor at the School of Population Health in Curtin University, Perth.

With over 30 years of extensive experience in the field of public health in India, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Timor Leste and Australia, Dantas is a chief investigator on research projects in refugee and migrant health with a focus on global public health, social determinants, mental health and health equity.

She is also a Fellow of the Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA) and the president of Australian Graduate Women, and has been a delegate to the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the United Nations (UN).

In her lecture, Dantas will provide a global perspective of the Covid-19 pandemic, 21 months after the outbreak of the new virus was detected. She will share examples of global public health responses, and the impact of Covid-19 on vulnerable populations in both developed and developing countries. She will also discuss the latest developments and the impact of vaccines, including their development, safety, efficacy and hesitancy of intake.

The session will be streamed live via Curtin Malaysia’s Facebook page, from 3pm onwards, this Aug 20. Those interested are encouraged to pre-register via www.curtin.edu.my/guest-lecture before Aug 18. Every successful participant will be sent a reminder by email, with a link to connect to the live stream.

The moderator of the lecture will be senior lecturer, fieldwork coordinator and health promotion researcher Dr Linda Portsmouth, also of Curtin University’s Faculty of Health Sciences.

In her remarks, Curtin Malaysia’s Faculty of Humanities and Health Sciences interim dean Dr Anita Jimmie regarded the topic of the lecture as being ‘very relevant in the current Covid-19 environment in Malaysia and globally’.

She further encouraged students, staff and alumni of Curtin Malaysia and other Curtin campuses, as well as members of the public, especially those involved in the public health sector, to attend the session.

Additionally, those wishing to advance their careers in public health through Curtin’s Master’s Degree in Public Health would get to find out more about the course now being offered at Curtin Malaysia.

For enquiries, send emails to the Faculty of Humanities and Health Sciences administration office via [email protected]

