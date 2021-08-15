Fadillah denies being informed of PM’s decision to resign tomorrow

MIRI (Aug 15): Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today denied that he has been informed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the latter’s decision to resign tomorrow (Aug 16).

Fadillah when met after a press conference following a working visit here today said since he was not in Kuala Lumpur, he was not aware of the latest development there.

“No, no. I am working in Miri, I was not in KL,” he said when asked if he was among the 23 ministers and deputy ministers under Muhyiddin’s cabinet that has been informed on the latter’s decision to resign.

Various media organisations had reported that Muhyiddin is expected to tender his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

Malaysiakini reported that Muhyiddin informed of his decision during a high-level meeting with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) leaders this morning

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof told the online news portal that Muhyiddin informed the MPs that he had exhausted all avenues to sustain his administration and resigning was the last resort.

“We just finished the meeting. Tomorrow, there will be a special Cabinet meeting. After that, he will head to Istana Negara to submit his resignation,” Redzuan said.