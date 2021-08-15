GCAP enters into MOU with Sabah state-owned subsidiary Smart Sabah

KUCHING: G Capital Bhd (GCAP) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Smart Sabah Corporation Sdn Bhd (Smart Sabah) to establish a framework for collaboration in respect of business opportunities and potential business ventures.

A filing with Bursa Malaysia on Friday showed that the MOU entails the mutual intentions to establish a collaboration, including but not limited to explore collaboration on a green technology project reference “Projek Merancang, Merekabentuk, Membangun, Melaksana dan Menyelenggara Loji Pengeluar Tenaga Hijau Sabah (Tenaga Elektrik) 3500 MW di Pantai Timur Sabah” to be awarded by the state government of Sabah.

Smart Sabah, led by Dato’ Sri Bung Mokhtar bin Radin as the chairman, is a Sabah state-owned company (GOC) in the business of providing information, communication and technology services and related management and security consultant services.

According to Bung Mokhtar, this collaboration signifies one among many other milestones to achieve towards materialising Smart Sabah’s vision for Sabah to become Malaysia’s first green state.

“We’re overwhelmed with excitement on the collaboration, vesting great confidence that the collaboration will lead to a fruitful journey for our stakeholders,” GCAP executive director Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa said.

“We have set a right pivot in our recent diversification into energy solution providing business, landing ourselves into the start of many energy solutions providing opportunities that will benefit public at large.”