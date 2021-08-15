Govt understands frustration of people in Phase One states, says Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): The government is concerned about the frustration of the people in the states under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), who have not had the opportunity to enjoy the relaxation of restrictions announced earlier.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he understood the frustration, but every decision on the relaxation must be made with caution and by taking into account the pandemic situation in the country.

“The government understands that many economic activities have been halted and various plans have to be put on hold as a result of this pandemic.

“The government is aware that the longer there are restrictions, the greater the potential impact on the mental and physical health of the people,” he said in a statement today.

Muhyiddin said it was important for the economic sector to reopen in stages as otherwise, the impact on business operators and workers would be worse.

Muhyiddin announced that the government has agreed to allow 11 types of business activities in the trade and distribution sectors to resume operations under Phase One of the PPN effective tomorrow.

The business categories are namely car wash services; electrical and electronics stores; household items and kitchenware stores; furniture stores; sports equipment stores; car accessory stores; car distribution and sales centres; morning markets and farmer’s markets; clothing, fashion and accessory stores; jewellery stores as well as barbershops and beauty centres/salons (for basic barber services only).

He said the government through the special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) always considered other relaxation by emphasising on three main aspects, namely the health and safety of the people; people’s economy and business sustainability; as well as the well-being of the people. — Bernama