Hadi advises political parties to heed PM Muhyiddin’s offer, says time to unite, focus on Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang today called for all political parties to unite during these extraordinary times and focus on helping the government to combat the Covid-19 situation in the country.

As part of his “Minda Presiden PAS” series of opinion pieces on PAS online portal Harakahdaily today, Hadi urged political parties from both sides of the political divide to heed the offer by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for bipartisan support in order for the government to effectively combat the pandemic and help rebuild the nation’s economy.

Hadi also stressed the importance of unity for the sake of the rakyat instead of political manoeuvering that would only benefit certain quarters.

“The offer by the prime minister to all political parties to obtain confidence towards the government today so that they are given time to resolve the crisis must be taken positively.

“After we faced the crisis of the past troubled government, we should give time to the government today so that we can resolve the problem together.

“After the situation permits, only then should we return the mandate to the people to choose a government that they want,” he said.

Drawing a parable from the Hadith, documenting the trials and tribulation of the Prophet Muhammad, Hadi again stressed the need for unity in times of great tragedy, lest all be consumed by a much bigger disaster.

“The approach of reaching out by inviting all parties, regardless of government, to resolve emergencies, disasters and catastrophes, should be resolved humanely regardless of differences and should be given priority over personal interests of certain groups. Only those who are inhumane will not care about the plight of the people who need to be saved now.

“So those who reject the invitation to unite to save the people and the country, in order to meet their narrow personal political will, are power-mad, who do not care about the lives of the people,” he said. – Malay Mail