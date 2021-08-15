LESC highlights concerns on operations under restrictions

KUCHING: The Labuan Economic Sector Coalition (LESC) has highlighted key concerns on operations of businesses in Labuan and the impact of the current restrictions.

In a press statement, it expressed concerns over the controversial Labuan SOP which was produced without thorough stakeholder and industry consultation.

LESC would like to emphasized that the shipping, sign on /sign off SOP in Labuan should be in tandem with the National SOP used inother ports in Malaysia.

LESC finds the SOP is unacceptable, inoperable.

“We conclude that the SOP developed without a deep understanding of theimplication and without considering the significant role that Labuan plays in the oil and gas and supply chain industry in this region, forcing the domestic and international vessel to avoid Labuan as the port of call,” it said.

“Failing to do an early corrective measure will create an irreversible long term negative economic impact to Labuan if thedecision remains status quo within the next one to two weeks. The repercussion will be much severe the longer we wait,” it added.

Aside from that, it said: “Knowing the potential risk affecting the Labuan community livelihood and impact on the local economy, we believe that JPBD Labuan must be answerable to the public for putting the Labuan economy and the population future at risk if they insist on SOP that does not find the balance between economy and life.”

LESC suggested the activation of “contactless protocol” during piloting and port operation.

“LESC would like to suggest that the Department of Safety and Health (DOSH) play a proactive role and collaborate with KKM in facilitating coalition members on the implementation of ‘Contactless Protocol’ as part of the effort to find the balance between economy and life particularly for places that have achieved herd immunity such as Labuan Island,” it explained.

“We would like to advise the government to reassess their decision and begin an objective dialogue with the Labuan Economic Sector Coalition to understand our challenges and proposed solution for Labuan,” it suggested.

“Since Labuan has achieved its herd immunity up over 90 per cent of its adult population, LESC would like to suggest that the administrator begin to have a different mindset in approaching and managing Labuan in line with the spirit of the National Recovery Plan.

“Transparency, Engagement and Collaboration are crucial in making Labuan a model that thrives in this pandemic time for the rest of Malaysia,” it said.

The newly formed LESC comprises of various associations and business organisations including Labuan Freight Forwarder Association, Sabah Shipping Agent Association, Malaysia Offshore Support Vessels Owners Association (MOSVA), Malaysia Shipowners’ Association (MASA), Petronas, Labuan Shipyard & Engineering, Megah Port Management, Asian Supply Base, Sabah Flour & Feed Mills, and Antara Steel.