Man survives crocodile attack in Kota Samarahan

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 15): A man survived a crocodile attack, said to have occurred at Kampung Naie here, at around 5pm yesterday.

According to witnesses, the man was catching prawns along a river near the village when a crocodile suddenly emerged and attacked him.

“He struggled to free himself from the tight grip of the crocodile’s jaws.

“At one point, he attempted to gouge one of the crocodile’s eyes out, which resulted in the reptile releasing him from its jaws,” said one of the witnesses.

The man later swam to safety and sought help from the villagers, one of whom had made a call to the Emergency Hotline.

The man is now being treated at Sarawak Heart Centre here and as at press time, he is said to be in a stable condition.