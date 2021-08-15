MDDMC maintains inter-district travel restrictions in Miri division – Lee

MIRI (Aug 15): Miri Divisional Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC) has decided to maintain the inter-district travel restrictions in Miri division although it is currently under Phase 3 of National Recovery Plan (NRP), said its minister-in-charge Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

“MDDMC has proposed to state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on this, therefore inter-district travel will only be allowed for official duties and work commitment, with issuance of police permit,” Lee said after flagging off divers at Marina Bay Jetty.

He added that inter-district travel for social reasons would be strictly disallowed.

Lee said although Miri division is currently reporting a single digit cases over the past several weeks, efforts to maintain and lower the daily reported cases to zero is more important to ensure the safety of everyone.

Noting that Miri division was the first division in the state to impose inter-district travel restrictions since the Movement Control Order (MCO) in May, he said MDDMC intends to maintain it until Miri is clear of any Covid-19 threat.

Meanwhile, Lee said MDDMC is also working closely with government agencies, organisations, non-profit organisations (NGOs) and religious bodies, through its task force teams that have been set up at all five districts here to identify individuals who have yet to received their first vaccine dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

“Two weeks ago, Curtin University had sent out messages calling for walk-ins, and also sending buses to low-cost housing areas in Tudan and Permyjaya to bring unvaccinated persons to PPVs. During the period, they have got about 40 people which is a fruitful outcome,” Lee said.

Yesterday, the Minister of Transport flagged off the first batch of divers after the Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s (SFC) announcement to reopen all national parks throughout the state (except Kuching region) from Aug 14 onwards.

The announcement by SFC was after the release of standard operating procedure (SOP) for Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) by SDMC on Friday (Aug 13).

Lee reminded the divers and diving instructors to adhere strictly to the SOP, stressing that only those who have completed their Covid-19 vaccination with at least 14 days after receiving the complete doses are allowed to take part in diving activities.

“All the SOP, such as social distancing markings, hand sanitisers must be placed on board to constantly remind the divers to comply the safety measures. If anyone who do not feel well, do not go for diving, as it could cause threat to themselves and others.

“It is crucial that everyone do the same, complying the SOP so that we can maintain single digit daily cases and lower it to zero,” said Lee.