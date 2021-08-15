Miti: Manufacturing sector allowed to operate, increase capacity based on number of fully vaccinated employees

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) today has updated its regulation for the manufacturing sector, allowing companies to either operate or increase capacity based on its employee’s full vaccination rate starting tomorrow (August 16).

In a statement, the Ministry said that manufacturing companies that are not listed as essential services in the National Recovery Plan’s (NRP) Phase 1 and 2 areas are allowed to operate based on the rate of their fully vaccinated workers.

Similarly, it added that manufacturing companies listed as essential services in NRP’s Phase 1, 2 and 3 areas are allowed to increase their capacity based on the rate of their fully vaccinated employees.

Miti shared that companies with 40 to 59 per cent of their staff fully vaccinated can operate at 60 per cent capacity, those with 60 to 79 per cent fully vaccinated at 80 per cent capacity and those with 80 to 100 per cent vaccinated employees can operate at 100 per cent capacity.

“Companies are required to declare the number and names of their fully vaccinated employees in the Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 system.

“Upon declaration, the company may directly download the latest approval letter to operate. Access to CIMS 3.0 for the vaccination rate declaration is limited to only the manufacturing sector,” said the Ministry.

It added that verification of employee vaccination rates would be carried out by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), adding that periodic verification visits would be conducted by enforcement agencies on manufacturing companies.

Companies are also now required to conduct RTK Antigen testing every two weeks as a proactive measure to curb the spread of the disease among workers, adding that current SOPs such as physical distancing and wearing masks are still mandatory.

“The government would like to remind companies of the obligation to fully comply with SOPs and non-compliance is an offence that can result in legal action including fines or closure of the company for a specified period,” it said. – Malay Mail