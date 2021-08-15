Nanta: Don’t abuse opening of economic sector

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 15): The opening of the economic sector as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today should be taken as a responsibility and not a freedom which could be abused, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said compliance to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent Covid-19 should be the priority apart from ensuring only consumers who have completed two doses of vaccination being allowed to enter the business premises.

Therefore, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) called on the community and traders to ensure their family members and workers complete full vaccination apart from complying with the SOP for health, safety, economic and business survival.

“KPDNHEP is confident that the mature and responsible attitude of the people would ensure the Covid-19 pandemic situation would improve,” he said in a statement.

The Prime Minister today announced the reopening of 11 types of economic activities in the trade and distribution sector under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan effective tomorrow.

Nanta said the ministry welcomed the announcement and would ensure the industry players concerned adhere to all orders stipulated apart from directing KPDNHEP enforcement officers to carry out monitoring and inspection every day from tomorrow.

He said KPDNHEP had also contacted all industry players through their associations and would offer advice to enable them reopen their businesses. — Bernama