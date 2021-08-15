Sunday, August 15
Now, education minister says schools to only reopen on Oct 3

Education Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin at a press conference at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Presint 18 (1) in Putrajaya, March 20, 2021. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): The federal government has postponed the resumption of physical lessons at schools nationwide by a month to October 3, Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin announced today.

Radzi’s ministry previously proposed to reopen schools from September 1, but the plan to proceed despite prevailing high Covid-19 cases in the country had led to parents and educators expressing concern over the potential risks of doing so.

Just today, Malaysia reported another 20,546 new Covid-19 patients as well as 282 more deaths, giving the country a cumulative case total of over 1.4 million and a death toll of 12,510. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME

