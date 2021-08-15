Pejuang’s Marzuki says Ismail Sabri sought Dr Mahathir’s backing to be PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob contacted Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to seek the latter’s support to be the next prime minister, Marzuki Yahya disclosed today.

The Pejuang deputy president said Ismail Sabri visited the former prime minister at the latter’s home in Seri Kembangan this afternoon when they spoke for half an hour, the Malaysiakini news portal reported.

Marzuki said Dr Mahathir told Ismail Sabri the same thing he conveyed to DAP’s Anthony Loke and Amanah’s Mohamad Sabu when the two came calling to solicit support for Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, which was that efforts should be on addressing the Covid-19 pandemic rather than jostling for positions.

“What Tun asked for was the formation of a National Recovery Council (NRC),” Marzuki was quoted as saying.

He then insisted that it was not unusual for people to meet Dr Mahathir to try and solicit his support.

Marzuki added that Pejuang was not convinced that changing prime ministers alone would resolve the country’s health and economic crises.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is reportedly planning to tender his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

Earlier, Umno’s Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz confirmed a campaign to have Ismail Sabri appointed as Muhyiddin’s replacement, saying he signed a statutory declaration endorsing the Bera MP for the bid.

On August 3, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi withdrew his party’s support for Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional. — Malay Mail