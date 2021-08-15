PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil rejects Ismail Sabri as possible PM, says would continue Perikatan’s policies

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): Installing Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to replace Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would mean a continuation of the Perikatan Nasional government’s policies, Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said today.

The PKR communications director pointed out that Ismail Sabri, the deputy prime minister, was part of the same government that did not immediately heed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s advice to urgently reconvene Parliament.

Urging federal lawmakers to reject the ongoing campaign for Ismail Sabri, Fahmi said the Umno leader’s conduct during Putrajaya’s disagreement with Istana Negara was unbefitting of a would-be prime minister.

Fahmi also said Ismail Sabri could not distance himself from the policies of the PN government, especially those related to its alleged mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Not only that, as a senior member of the Cabinet, Datuk Seri Ismail is also responsible for all the actions and policies that have failed and directly contributed to our country in the current conundrum that we are witnessing now.

“This includes half-baked ‘total lockdown’ and ‘double standard’ enforcement of the (Covid-19) SOPs along with the late distribution of vaccines, the consequences of which we are paying today with high daily death count.

“Therefore, those who support parliamentarians such as Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri only support the failures of Perikatan Nasional,” he said in a statement.

Malaysia was in need of an entirely new leadership to reinvigorate the country’s recovery from the pandemic, Fahmi argued.

Earlier today, Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz confirmed that he has signed a statutory declaration endorsing Ismail Sabri to replace Muhyiddin who is expected to resign as the PM tomorrow.

The Padang Rengas MP also urged his party’s lawmakers to close ranks and back Ismail Sabri for the position, saying there was no longer any reason to support Muhyiddin. — Malay Mail