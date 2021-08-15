PM Muhyiddin expected to make special announcement tomorrow – Mohd Redzuan

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to make a special announcement tomorrow, according to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof.

“InsyaAllah there will be an announcement (by Muhyiddin) … whatever it is just wait for tomorrow,” said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Function) when met by reporters after attending a special Bersatu meeting here today.

The meeting, chaired by Bersatu president Muhyiddin, was also attended by several other senior leaders of the party.

Among those seen turning up for the two-hour meeting, which began at 9 am, were deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and supreme council members Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, Datuk Kamarudin Jaafar, Datuk Mansor Othman and Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

Apart from Bersatu leaders, Kuala Langat Member of Parliament (Independent) Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar was also seen entering the meeting venue. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —