PM’s call for bipartisan support normal, says Lau

SIBU (Aug 15): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s call for bipartisan support is normal and sensible, says Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bawang Assan branch chairman Senator Robert Lau.

In fact, the call is actually good for the country for it to move forward.

“Political compromise comes about not voluntarily but prompted by the reality of election results or the reality of the results. Malaysian politics have been a series of compromises and accommodation since independence through coalition government.

“What was offered by Muhyiddin is one of such moments. The federal constitution mandates that the prime minister commands majority support in the Dewan Rakyat.

Muhyiddin needs support from across the aisle. He has to make an offer that is legitimate and acceptable.

“What he offered last night (Friday) is normal and sensible. It is actually good for the country and exactly what the country needs to move forward. In the face of crisis we are often forced to think and act,” Lau said in a statement yesterday.

He added the offer was made to opponents to gain their support to form a government, and not bribery.

It is in fact the very nature of a constitutional democratic system of government, added Lau.

He noted that no one in the opposition camp could show he or she has the majority required under the constitution to form a majority government.

Whoever so desire to be the next PM will have to make an offer that is acceptable and legitimate to MPs across the aisle, he said.

“Will the same people now calling Muhyiddin’s offer a bribery will say the same when their turn comes to make offer and compromise to get enough support?”

Too often the preferred solution is to entice individual ‘political frogs’ to switch support, he said, adding the decision to switch was for personal gain.

Politicians can switch support but must do so based on reasons, able to withstand public scrutiny and gather their constituents’ support, he said.

Lau said this could be tested by the elected members resigning their seats and seeking re-election.

“The proposed anti-hopping law will be an improvement for our nation and a deterrent to the current political culture of ‘frogging’ for personal gain.

“Now is a good time to engage in the debate of whether the offer is acceptable or not or whether it can be improved. This is a golden opportunity to reign in the vast power of the executive arm and return some of these power to the legislature.

“What I would like to see is a system with powerful committees in both houses of Parliament that have real legislative power, that is, to propose, shape and table bills in Parliament. Right now this power is in the executive and the Attorney General. By the time it comes to the floor of both houses it is more often than not taken as fait accompli,” he said.

It is through these committees with real power that MPs can meaningfully contribute to the law-making process rather than just to give a yes or no votes, he added.

“I therefore urge all MPs to play their role in evaluating the offer and vote with their conscience during the confidence vote.

“It’s time to put public interest first and set aside political rivalry and personal interest. Its time to move forward with courage in ways that are just,” he said.