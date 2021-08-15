PPN: Public parks in Phase 1 states to reopen Aug 16 – PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): All public recreational parks in the states under Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) will be allowed to reopen for leisure activities to ensure the well-being of the people and reduce mental health stress, effective tomorrow (Aug 16).

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said, however, only individual activities would be allowed such as jogging, cycling and exercising, in line with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for sports and leisure in Phase One of the PPN.

“The public is only allowed to visit public recreational parks in the neighbourhood. Do not travel interstate or interdistricts to go to other recreational parks.

“This relaxation is very important for the people to have more time in the open and have a better ventilation system than being just confined at home. So, I really hope that this incentive will not be abused,” he said in a statement today.

At the same time, he also reminded the local authorities (PBT) and related agencies to be responsible for monitoring the compliance of SOPs in the public recreational parks involved to ensure that they are implemented in accordance with the rules set to avoid any harm.

Meanwhile, for the tourism sector, the Prime Minister said the government was studying the views and feedback from stakeholders on the proposal to make Langkawi Island a pilot project for a travel bubble destination.

He said any findings from the pilot project would be used as a benchmark before it would be expanded to other tourist destinations, especially those that have good methods of controlling the movement of tourists, especially other resort islands throughout the country.

Muhyiddin said the plan was important to revive the tourism industry after more than a year of being hit by the pandemic.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) and health experts proposed that the government implement this plan only when the vaccination rate in Langkawi reaches at least 80 per cent of its total population.

“The people allowed to travel to Langkawi Island will be limited to fully vaccinated individuals and this proposal is being studied by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri. The decision will be finalised through a series of discussions after this,” he said. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —