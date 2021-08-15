Report: Muhyiddin expected to tender resignation as PM tomorrow

KUCHING (Aug 15): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to tender his resignation as a prime minister during an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow, according to an Oriental Daily report.

The Borneo Post‘s sister paper quoted an unnamed Cabinet member as saying that Muhyiddin is expected to tender his resignation, rather than holding on to the premiership until Parliament reconvenes next month.

The Cabinet member told Oriental Daily that he was on his way to his office in Putrajaya to clean up his desk, hinting that it was just a matter of time that some Cabinet members will also be stepping down.

Another Cabinet member also told Oriental Daily that no political coalition seemed to have the majority of support in Dewan Rakyat at the moment, and given this, the prime minister would have no choice but to make a decision to step down in the shortest possible time.

Both the Cabinet members opined that negotiations – on who to be the next prime minister – among various political parties would be prolonged following the resignation of Muhyiddin.

Earlier, Oriental Daily reportedly said Muhyiddin would seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

On Friday, many opposition MPs rejected Muhyiddin’s bipartisan cooperation offer, lamenting that the prime minister was only reaching out to them due to his majority support in Parliament in doubt.

Earlier on Friday, Muhyiddin expressed his willingness to work with parties outside of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government following a scheduled vote of confidence in Parliament.

Muhyiddin said in a special address that after the confidence vote was done, there would be a more stable and inclusive government that recognised bipartisan input in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.