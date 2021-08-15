Report: Muhyiddin informs Bersatu MPs of decision to resign as PM tomorrow

KUCHING (Aug 15): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin informed a party’s leadership meeting today that he will be stepping down as the prime minister tomorrow, according to a Malaysiakini report.

The online news portal report, quoted Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof as saying that Muhyiddin is expected to tender his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

Mohd Redzuan had disclosed that the prime minister had informed the party’s MPs that he had exhausted all means to keep the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in power, and tendering resignation was his last resort.

“We just finished the meeting. Tomorrow, there will be a special Cabinet meeting. After that, he will head to Istana Negara to submit his resignation,” Mohd Redzuan was quoted as saying.

Met by reporters earlier when leaving PN headquarters at Publika along Jalan Dutamas in Kuala Lumpur, Mohd Redzuan said the prime minister would make an announcement tomorrow.

He added: “God willing, there will be an announcement tomorrow. Let us just wait for tomorrow.”

Mohd Redzuan also hit out at certain quarters who had prioritised their own agenda and did not place the country’s well-being above all.

“We serve the Constitution. If they withdraw their support out of self-interest, it needs to be managed properly.

“Now it falls on the Agong to ensure the rakyat and the nation will be led by a government concerned for their welfare,” he added.

Several PPBM ministers and MPs attended the meeting began at 9am.

Among them were Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Others included Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar.

Also present were Datuk Xavier Jayakumar, formerly with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) but now an independent MP, Deputy Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara Kumar Ramanaidu and Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.