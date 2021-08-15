Sabah triathlete ready to fulfil lifelong dream

KOTA KINABALU: Yatim Zainal Abidin has set himself personal targets as he looks to fulfil a lifelong dream of competing in a world class triathlon event.

The seasoned triathlete is expected to arrive in Samorin, Slovakia today where he will compete in the Challenge Family’s The Championship race.

He is scheduled to race on August 29.

“It is finally happening for me,” said Yatim when contacted prior to leaving for Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

“I am truly excited and really, really happy that I’m finally leaving for the world middle distance triathlon race.

“It’s been a long wait … just three months shy of two years when I first qualified for the race (in November 2019).

“I’m physically ready…no injury. I am all ready to race,” added Yatim.

After arriving in the country’s capital, Yatim said he would meet up with his team manager and coach before resuming travelling to Dubai and after a two-hour transit, the trio will head to Austria.

“From Austria, we will take the train to go to Slovakia…we will arrive there on Monday (August 16),” he said.

And Yatim is not about to waste any time as he looks to get familiarised with the condition in Samorin, where he plans to do a short simulation training at the championship venue.

“I’ve been doing only light training in the past one week and will continue to do so when I arrive in Samorin.

“I don’t know about getting a jet lag but we’ll see on either on Monday or Tuesday…I hope to do 1.5km swim, 4.5km bike and 10km.

“I don’t want to force myself with only two weeks before the race. The most important thing is that I want to adapt to the condition there and study on the race track.

“Furthermore, my race is on August 29 so I still have time to be fully prepared for the race,” he said.

For the record, Yatim qualified for the The Championship after he secured a fourth place finish in the Men’s 40-44 age group category at the 4th Challenge Iskandar Puteri race in Johor in November 2019.

The Championship race was originally scheduled for May 31, 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed several times before the organiser settled for the weekend of August 27-29 this year.

The delay which was extended for more than a year will now see Yatim competing in the 45-year-old and above category for the Middle Distance race featuring swimming (1.9km), bike (90km) and run (21.1km).

“I have set personal targets in Samorin. Firstly, I want to set a personal best of finishing in under five hours.

Secondly, I will aim for my ranking in my age-group category.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a very long time and it is a dream comes true for me.

“I promise to give my utmost best,” said Yatim as he thanked all for making it possible for him to achieve his dream of racing in a world class triathlon event.