SFC releases 95 Hawksbill Sea Turtle hatchlings from Tanjung Datu

KUCHING (Aug 15): Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC)’s turtle conservation programme recorded another success following the release of 95 Hawksbill Sea Turtle hatchlings at Labohan Gadong Beach in Tanjung Datu National Park (TDNP) on Friday.

SFC chief ecxecutive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton said the hatchlings released were from the total of 153 turtle eggs laid at TDNP, dug out and relocated to the hatchery at the park headquarters.

He revealed that on June 19 this year, the park warden had reported that a Hawksbill Sea Turtle had come to nest at the beach in TDNP.

This is the first appearance of Penyu Karah/ Penyu Sisik as it is locally known since the park opened in 1994.

He disclosed that in total, 5,135 turtle hatchlings have been released at TDNP since April 2021 including Green Turtle and Olive Ridley Turtle hatchlings.

“Labohan Gadong Beach in TDNP on the mainland of Sarawak was established in 1994 as a turtle hatchery when a few green turtles were found nesting on the beach. Since then, we have recorded a steady increase in the number of Green Turtle nesting here. Previously, Hawksbills Sea Turtle only nest in Talang Talang and Satang Island.

“On June 19, it came to nest at TDNP and after 54 days of incubation, on Aug 13, we released the hatchlings to the sea,” said Zolkipli, who is also the Controller of Wild Life, in a statement.

He added the coming of turtles to TDNP is a manifestation of the success in both the turtle conservation programme and Sarawak Reef Ball Project to conserve, protect, regenerate and enhance marine biodiversity off TDNP’s waters.

He explained that the reef balls deployed serve as passive enforcement to hinder trawlers from entering the park’s waters thus providing a safe haven for turtles.

Accordimg to him, a total of 1,100 artificial reef balls have been deployed in Sampadi-Tanjung Datu waters in 2020 under Sarawak Reef Ball Projek Rakyat inspired by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s great vision on conservation and protection of marine biodiversity.