Speculation rife that Muhyiddin may step down as PM

KUCHING (Aug 15): Speculation is rife that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin may step down as the Prime Minister following the loss of majority support from the Dewan Rakyat for his initiatives involving Parliamentary reforms announced on Friday.

It has been reported that Muhyiddin, who is president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), had called for a party meeting in Kuala Lumpur to discuss the matter.

A report by The Borneo Post’s sister paper Oriental Daily said the prime minister left his private residence at around 9am and was headed for the party’s headquarters for the meeting.

The meeting was reportedly to deliberate on the latest political development in the country.

The Oriental Daily report also said that Muhyiddin would seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow.

On Friday, many opposition MPs rejected Muhyiddin’s bipartisan cooperation offer, lamenting that the prime minister was only reaching out to them due to his majority support in Parliament in doubt.

Earlier on Friday, Muhyiddin expressed his willingness to work with parties outside of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government following a scheduled vote of confidence in Parliament.

Muhyiddin said in a special address that after the confidence vote was done, there would be a more stable and inclusive government that recognised bipartisan input in managing the Covid-19 pandemic.