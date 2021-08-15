Two localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 15): Two localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the EMCO for Uma Balui Liko in Sungai Asap, Belaga started on August 13 and will run until August 26.

“The other locality is Kampung Medang in Spaoh, Betong which will be under EMCO starting tomorrow until August 29,” it added.

The committee also announced that two longhouses in Saratok had their EMCO lifted today.

They are Rh Ruta, Peligong in Sebetan and Rh Bundat, Sg Anak in Sebetan Ulu.