Vaccination condition for trade licensing at markets, eateries in MBKS areas to take effect Sept 1

KUCHING (Aug 15): The licensing condition that requires hawkers and traders operating in markets and eateries under the jurisdiction of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) to receive Covid-19 vaccination would come into effect this Sept 1.

In stating this during his weekly Facebook Live session yesterday, Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said for those in private eating places, the council would accommodate a trial period.

“We can try to start on Oct 1 and fully implement (the Covid-19 vaccination requirement) over the next three months,” he said.

Wee said the proposal to provide a trial period to those operating in private markets and eateries came to light following the recent news about the plan to vaccinate people aged 18 and below.

“I must stress that the council is not trying to discriminate any business sector; the policies introduced are to look after the well-being of the people. We are living in a new norm due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Wee also said the ‘vaccination bus’, run by MBKS in cooperation with Tanah Puteh Health Clinic, had vaccinated over 670 people since its first stopover at Bintawa Market on Aug 7, adding that the service would head to Padawan next week.

During a visit to a mobile Covid-19 vaccination bus at Kenyalang Park earlier yesterday, Wee told reporters that the number of people who showed up for vaccination was over 340, which exceeded expectations.

“I hope the surrounding businesses could also give cooperation to this mobile vaccination service. Although getting Covid-19 vaccine is a personal matter, everyone should be vaccinated for public’s safety,” said Wee.

He said the state government had rolled out the Covid-19 vaccination drive via multiple platforms, including through mobile vaccination bus service, and there must be no excuse for eligible recipients to not be getting vaccinated.

“Hopefully, we could achieve the targeted herd immunity before the end of August.

“I hope nobody would be left out from being vaccinated in areas under MBKS jurisdiction,” said Wee.

Among those attending the weekly Facebook Live session was Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting and Miri Mayor Adam Yii.