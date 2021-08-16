13 business activities allowed in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Thirteen types of business activities in the trade and distribution sectors are allowed to resume operations in Sabah under Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the businesses that are allowed to reopen are sports equipment stores; apparel, fashion and accessory stores; jewellery stores; photography equipment and services; used goods stores; handicraft and souvenir stores; antique stores; toy shops; carpet stores; creative content stores; outdoor equipment stores; skincare and fragrance stores; and tobacco stores.

He said the sub-sectors listed are allowed to operate on the condition that their customers and employees have received at least one dose of vaccine and are required to complete their second dose before September 15.

The permitted operation hours is from 6am to 8pm.

On the other hand, Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said construction, manufacturing, mining and quarrying sectors (essential and non-essential) are allowed to operate at full capacity if their employees’ vaccination rate is between 80 per cent and 100 per cent; and 80 per cent operating capacity if the vaccination rate is between 60 per cent and 79 per cent.