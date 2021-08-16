1,728 Covid-19 cases, new cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s new Covid-19 infections increased to 1,728 cases on Monday.

A new cluster was also reported in Lahad Datu, namely Cenderawasih Cluster.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said close contact screenings remained as main contributor to the daily cases with 962 infections or 55.7 per cent of the total, followed by 461 cases (26.7 per cent) from symptomatic screenings and 134 cases (7.8 per cent) from clusters.

He said Kota Kinabalu recorded high percentage of patients who fell under symptomatic category with 43.2 per cent, 38.4 per cent in Penampang, 30 per cent in Tawau and 22.2 per cent in Sandakan.

Of the 1,728 new cases, Kota Kinabalu recorded 361 cases, followed by Tawau 254, Sandakan 243, Tuaran 149, Penampang 138, Kinabatangan 71, Keningau 67, Beluran 59, Kota Belud 57, Lahad Datu 39, Sipitang 36, Telupid 32, Ranau 31, Putatan 28, Papar 26, Kalabakan 24, Tongod 18, Tambunan 16, Semporna 15, Nabawan 13, Kunak 12, Tenom 9, Beaufort 9, Kota Marudu 8, Pitas 5, Kudat 5 and Kuala Penyu 3.

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 366 of the new Covid-19 patients (21.2 per cent) were in Category 1, 763 cases (44.2 per cent) in Category 2, 10 patients in Category 3 and one each in Category 4 and 5, whereas 587 patients (34 per cent) were still pending investigation.

As of Aug 15, he said 46.2 per cent of the adult population in Sabah have received their first dose of vaccine and 22.7 per cent have completed two doses.