AG, IGP arrive at Istana Negara ahead of Muhyiddin’s audience with Agong

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Vehicles believed to be ferrying Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun and Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh were seen entering the Istana Negara this morning.

The two black Toyota Vellfire MPVs were seen entering the palace gates at around 10.45am escorted by police outriders for their expected audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at 11am today.

About half an hour later, a convoy escorting a black SUV believed to be ferrying Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was also seen entering the Istana.

The audience for these heads of agencies and bodies are expected to run before Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s audience before the King, scheduled for noon today. – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME