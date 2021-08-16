All eyes on PM Muhyiddin’s movements today

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s movements today became the focus of Malaysians, especially media personnel, following the current political developments in the country.

The Prime Minister, when leaving his residence in Bukit Damansara at 7.42 am, was seen waving at the media personnel who had been around the area since early morning.

He then arrived at the Perdana Putra building, Putrajaya at 8.07 am, expected to attend a special cabinet meeting.

Also seen arriving at the building were vehicles carrying Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun. – Bernama