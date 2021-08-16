Almost half Kuching’s new Covid-19 cases yesterday were fully vaccinated

KUCHING (Aug 16): Nearly half of the 510 Covid-19 cases detected in Kuching District yesterday were fully vaccinated individuals, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“A total of 236 infected individuals had completed their doses of vaccines including Sinovac, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca, which the second dose started only last week in Sarawak.

“While 43 of the cases have been given the first dose of vaccine, 110 others were not eligible (aged below 18) for vaccination, and 15 others had not been vaccinated,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said 359 cases were detected through close contact tracing in 133 locations all over Kuching.

He said 148 of the total infections were linked to family clusters, 72 other cases connected to social clusters, and 45 others to workplace clusters.

In Samarahan, he said 90 of the total 119 cases were detected through close contact tracing in 36 locations.

Dr Sim added that 34 of the total cases were linked to clusters and 21 others were symptomatic during testing.

“In Serian, 78 of the total 103 cases were detected through close contact tracing in 46 locations in Serian and Tebedu,” he said, adding that 18 individuals were symptomatic during testing.

Yesterday, Sarawak recorded 963 new cases, with Kuching District topping the list of infections at 510 followed by Samarahan and Serian districts with 119 cases and 103 cases respectively.