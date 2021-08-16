Analyst: GPS to back faction in power for political expediency

KUCHING (Aug 16): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition would likely side with whichever faction that holds power in Putrajaya for the sake of political expediency, opined political scientist Prof Dr Jayum Jawan.

“Political expediency — politicians are practical animals. They will support a winner because there is no gain from supporting a loser,” he told The Borneo Post on the latest political developments in Peninsular Malaysia.

According to Jayum, GPS, led by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, had supported Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin because that had been the ruling coalition.

“If by any chance a new coalition is to emerge, and a new man be a new Prime Minister taking over, GPS will switch, regardless of its previous stand and statement,” Jayum claimed.

“As Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was the prime minister, he was therefore the winner. If and when he falls, a new person who rises to be the next prime minister, politicians will switch to the winner’s side in no time.”

According to him, although politicians may say they would ‘sink or swim’ with their allies, they would definitely jump from a ‘sinking ship’.

“When the ship really sinks, they would want to stay afloat. That’s practical politics,” he explained.

“GPS’ move is expected and guided by PBB (Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu). They will follow who is in power.”

According to him, the smaller in the coalition — Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) — are likely to tow PBB’s line.

“It has been like that since the 1970s and will continue to be so in the coming years,” he added.

GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has said that the coalition is ready to support Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Umno should he be the next prime minister.