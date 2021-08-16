Anwar, Shafie capable of taking over as next PM – Senator

MIRI (Aug 16): Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal are both capable of taking over as the next prime minister, said Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary Senator Alan Ling.

Amid speculation on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation, Ling said although PH’s top choice for the post is Anwar, Shafie too could lead if he is acceptable to the entire opposition bloc and especially if he could garner support from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“For PH, the candidate is none other than Anwar Ibrahim. It goes without saying and that is the stance taken by the PH presidential council.

“But democracy politics is about numbers, you need sufficient number to be the government and in this case to be the Prime Minister,” he said when asked to comment on speculation that Muhyiddin will tender his resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today.

Due to the constraint in getting enough numbers to form the government, Ling pointed out that PH must have an alternative candidate as prime minister.

“It is my personal view that the winning or mandated political parties in the 14th General Election should be equally considered, whether big or small their number of MPs from their respective party.

“To me, even Shafie Apdal could lead if he is acceptable to the entire opposition bloc and especially if he could gather the GPS support for the opposition,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said PH Sarawak could only hope for the best for the nation as the people are in dire need of capable and functional government to battle the Covid-19 pandemic.