Chamber’s proposal to revive Sandakan economy

SANDAKAN: The Sandakan Chinese Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) submitted a proposal comprising of short and long-term initiatives to the State Government to help revive the economy of this once bustling east coast town.

SCCC chairman Chong Chang Hing handed over the proposal to Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III cum State Industrial Development Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam during a dinner here recently.

The strategies included call to expedite construction of the Sandakan Airport runway expansion project to accommodate more international visitors when the government reopens tourism, set up Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), build an university within 10 km from Sandakan for local students and those from outside Sandakan, promote tourism and trade activities between Sandakan and nearby destinations in southern Philippines.

According to Chong, other initiatives are to move the berthing area for Filipino wooden cargo boats from Batu Sapi nearer to Sandakan town, construct a new trunk road in Batu Sapi linking Sandakan with Kinabatangan and other east coast towns, to reconsider the decision to move the nursing college from Sandakan to Tawau, repair the aging sewage system in the interest of public health.

Meanwhile, Chong said Joachim in his message invited local businesses to explore the investment potentials at the Sandakan POIC.

Also present were Assistant Industrial Development Minister Mohd Tamin Zainal and other SCCC committees.