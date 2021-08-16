Covid-19: Kuching records 731 cases as Sarawak daily tally surpasses 1,500

KUCHING (Aug 16): Sarawak today set a new record with 1,566 new Covid-19 cases, surpassing the previous high of 1,216 cases reported just four days ago, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the state also reported one death case with the death toll now standing at 487.

A total of 23 districts recorded new cases where Kuching yet again topped the list with a whopping 731 cases followed by Bau and Lundu with 238 and 175 respectively.

“There were 11 districts which reported two-digit cases namely Serian (84), Samarahan (44), Betong (40), Sibu (37), Miri (34), Bintulu (29), Subis (29), Song (27), Mukah (19), Sri Aman (17), and Asajaya (12).

“The rest of the cases were registered in Selangau (9), Tebedu (8), Pusa (7), Lubok Antu (6), Dalat (6), Tatau (6), Saratok (5), Beluru (2) and Lawas (1),” said the committee.

The latest cases brought the state’s total number of infections to 88,572.

MORE TO COME