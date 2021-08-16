Covid-19: Record 1,566 new cases reported in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 16): Sarawak today hit a record high of 1,566 new Covid-19 cases, an over 28 per cent increase or 350 cases more than the previous high of 1,216 cases on Aug 12.

In a Facebook post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this brought the cumulative number of cases in the state to 88,572.

Overall a total of 19,740 new Covid-19 cases were recorded nationwide today.

Selangor continued to top the list of states and territories posting new cases with 5,706 cases today, followed by Sabah (1,728), Kedah (1,592), Sarawak, and Johor (1,510).

The other states and territories which recorded more than 1,000 cases were Kuala Lumpur (1,360), Penang (1,251), Kelantan (1,227), and Melaka (1,120).

Those recording fewer than 1,000 cases were Perak (938), Terengganu (688), Pahang (646), Negeri Sembilan (343), Putrajaya (43), Perlis (20), and Labuan (two).

Dr Noor Hisham said the cumulative number of confirmed cases nationwide now stands at 1,424,639.